SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Authorities have identified the victims of a helicopter crash in Southwest Miami-Dade that left one man dead and a woman injured.

According to Miami-Dade Police, 71-year-old Clement Zanzuri and his daughter, 27-year-old Jordan Ann Zanzuri, were on board the helicopter when it crashed into a canal Wednesday afternoon near Southwest 184th Avenue and 120th Street.

According to investigators, units initially responded to several 911 calls about a helicopter crashing into a canal.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue divers and several tactical units responded to the scene.

Jordan was the first to be seen coming out of the water. She later told officials that her father did not resurface.

Divers were able to locate Clement and pull him out of the water.

Paramedics transported both victims to Jackson South Medical Center by ground. However, Clement would later succumb to his injuries.

Jordan remains in stable condition and is expected to survive.

Police said the helicopter took off from Fort Myers and was en route to Miami Executive Airport.

“I had seen a helicopter flying super low next to my property, and soon thereafter, there were like five helicopters,” said area resident Vivian Alvarez,

“It’s pretty scary that something like that happened around here.”

The Miami-Dade Police Department’s Homicide Bureau is conducting a death investigation that resulted from the crash. The National Transportation Safety Board will lead the investigation into the cause of the crash.

Copyright 2023 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.