MIAMI (WSVN) - Reynold Romeous could not believe it when he heard the news that his godson, 30-year-old Feder-One Biotte, had been shot while at work as a maintenance man at Temple Court Apartments in Miami.

“It shocked me. Because I never heard he had a problem with nobody. He’s a very nice man. He loves his family. And this hurt me really bad,” Romeous said. “I call him son by the way. He’s, you know, my godson. They said ‘Your son got shot.’ I said, ‘How did that happen?'”

The shocking news came after a massive three-alarm fire erupted at the apartment building around 8:30 a.m. Monday. Miami Fire Rescue arrived to find Biotte suffering from a gunshot wound on the roof of the burning building.

“They’ve done the surgery. They’ve removed the bullet from his belly,” Romeous added.

Biotte was rescued from the roof and is expected to recover. However, he was far from the only one who needed saving.

“We also had several people who were trapped inside of their homes. Some of them had to be removed through the windows using ladders. Some were even taken down smokey hallways so we could get them out. Some we had to shelter in place as a result of their disabilities,” said City of Miami Fire Rescue Captain Ignatius Carroll.

Approximately 126 firefighters responded to the fire, battling the blaze for 10 hours. City of Miami Fire Rescue shared videos of the response, showing flames and smoke coming out of the building’s roof and upper levels, and people being guided down crowded streets.

“We were sleeping and then they told us to get up and out because the building was on fire,” said one resident.

Three firefighters were transported to Jackson Memorial Hospital due to heat exhaustion and are in stable condition. At least one resident was also treated for smoke inhalation.

As for the person who shot Biotte, Mayor Francis Suarez confirmed, “We have the suspect who fired the gun in custody and who we suspect intentionally started the fire.”

Police arrested 73-year-old Juan Francisco Figueroa. He is in jail and facing felony charges, including possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and attempted felony murder.

As a result of this fire, at least 40 people who were displaced are being assisted with housing through The American Red Cross and with he help of Atlantic Housing Management, the property management that owns the apartment complex.

