NORTH BAY VILLAGE, FLA. (WSVN) - Police said the man connected to a high-speed hit-and-run crash that killed a mother and her two children — has been arrested on unrelated charges, and it took the U.S. Marshals to nab him.

It has been almost one month to the day after a tragic and deadly hit-and-run crash in North Bay Village. The man police believe is responsible for the crime has been taken off the streets.

“Our loss is great. There is nothing that can bring back family, my family,” said husband and father Samir Saidi. “To some extent it gives some relief to our hearts.”

On June 27, Saidi lost his whole world. His wife Cynthia and two daughters, 12-year-old Maria and 15-year-old Sofia, were headed home when they were struck and killed by a car on the 79th Street Causeway and Harbor Island Drive.

“I’m taking it, I wouldn’t say day by day, I would say minute by minute, sometimes an hour can be good, then another hour can be extremely bad,” said Saidi.

Police believe Julius Bernstein was the man behind the wheel of the other car that night, but after the crash they say he took off.

For almost a month, officers had been searching for him and now U.S. Marshals in North Carolina said they have arrested Bernstein on unrelated charges.

“We are really appreciative of the efforts of the police department,” said Saidi. “That’s the first step, that he was arrested for other things, but I’m sure the crime he did against my family will not go unpunished.”

“We’re still in a lot of pain,” said sister and aunt Denise Castillo. “We’re still in a lot of shock, but it gives us relief to know he’s caught and can’t cause pain and suffering he caused to our family.”

Cynthia’s sister remembered her nieces and her older sibling, who she says, was a dedicated mother and an extremely hard working professional.

“She was a teacher, and she would wake up at 3 a.m. because she had students all around the world. These are two amazing stars,” said Castillo. “From the mother and her two daughters.”

“Next step is to bring justice,” said Saidi. “That is the only way anyone can feel a little closure or comfort.”

7News was told Bernstein was arrested in unrelated charges in North Carolina.

Miami-Dade Police told 7News they believe he is the man responsible for the fatal crash in North Bay Village.

