MIAMI (WSVN) - Authorities in Miami closed off an intersection following a shooting.

It occurred Sunday morning in US 1 and Southwest 22nd Avenue. They said around 2:30 a.m., a car with six people inside was driving northbound when they were shot at, five of them struck by gunfire.

The victims drove themselves to the Ryder Trauma Center at Jackson Memorial.

They are all in stable condition.

There is no word on a motive behind the shooting as police continue their investigation.

