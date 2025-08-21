MIAMI (WSVN) - It was a heartbreaking day in a Miami courtroom as sexual assault victims provided testimonies against their former gymnastics coach ahead of his sentencing.

Three victims took the stand on Thursday afternoon to make painstaking statements as 40-year-old Oscar Olea sat handcuffed inside the courtroom.

“More then 12 years have already passed where he preyed on my vulnerability. Still I feel the weight of what he did,” said one of the victims.

The victims, now all in their 20s and 30s, took the chance to confront Olea during Thursday’s hearing.

One victim told police Olea assaulted her several times when she was a minor while another woman said he had raped her.

“This is the first step to closer and hopefully to a normal life,” said one of the victims.

“I never consented to the pain that was inflicted on me, I never agreed to be a part of this, I never chose to be labeled a victim, I never asked for it,” said a victim of Olea’s. “That identity was forced onto me by someone else’s actions, Actions that stole something sacred from me, my virginity, my purity, my innocence.”

Olea, a former Key Biscayne gymnastics coach, appeared in court Thursday to accept his guilty plea deal in court and hear his sentence.

The judge overseeing the case said that despite victims’ objection to the plea deal, the deal will go through.

Olea will serve 12 years behind bars and then a decade of probation. Following his release, he will be listed as a registered sex offender.

“Do you plea guilty?” said Miami-Dade Circuit Court Judge Alberto Milian.

“Guilty,” said Olea.

Olea pled guilty to several charges of sexual assault of multiple students over several years.

Prosecutors said he sexually assaulted three of his former students when they were underage.

Some victims did not want the case to go to trial.

“I definitely didn’t want there to be a chance where nothing would have happened that would have been the worst outcome,” said one victim.

But others see the 12-year prison sentence as too little.

“Of course I am not pleased with the amount of time that he has, but hopefully he has enough time to know that what he did was oh so wrong,” said another victim.

“It was the first time since I had seen him since and I honestly thought that he was a coward cause he didn’t have the courage to look me in the face,” said one of the victims.

The victims now hope their courage will inspire other victims to not be afraid of coming forward.

