MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Two victims have been transported to local hospitals after a sailboat reportedly sank in Biscayne Bay near Miami Beach.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue responded to the boat sinking near Hibiscus Island just before noon, Monday.

Officials said the call initially came in as a report of a submerged vessel, sparking a large first responder presence. Fireboats and air rescue crews responded to the scene, where at least two people were pulled from the water.

Video revealed one person on the back of a Sheriff’s Office marine vessel as officials appeared to administer CPR. The second person was transported to a command post that had been set up behind a home on Hibiscus Island. They were seen being inspected by fire rescue units from both Miami Beach and the county before being transported to a local hospital.

According to the City of Miami Beach, all the victims have been accounted for. Their conditions are currently unknown.

The exact circumstances surrounding this incident are currently unclear.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.

Copyright 2025 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.