MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - New details about a mass shooting outside a Miami Gardens restaurant are coming to light. One of the victims was an innocent bystander.

Twenty-five-year-old Carl Leon, according to his attorney, was at the Licking restaurant to watch a music video that was being filmed.

Leon was shot three times and was one of 10 people facing significant injuries after the shooting.

He left the hospital Sunday night.

Leon’s attorney said he was shot in the hand, a bullet grazed his head and he took a bullet to the stomach.

He is expected to be OK.

As police continue their investigation to try and figure out who was behind the shooting, attorneys are now getting involved to see if more security should have been there between the restaurant or the group filming the music video.

Leon’s attorney said he wants to make sure everything was done that could have been done to keep people safe.

“He was there at the video shoot. While he was there, shots rang out, one bullet struck and almost hit him in the head. It literally grazed his head, so he’s lucky to be alive,” said Josiah Graham, an attorney. “Another bullet struck him in the abdomen and another bullet struck him in the hand, and completely shattered the bone in his thumb, so he’s dealing with it.”

The shooting remains under investigation.

If you have any information on this shooting, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

