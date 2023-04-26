MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A South Florida man is sharing his story days after, he and police said, a group of bicyclists beat and robbed them at a Miami Beach park, leading officers to arrest a teenage boy.

The victim, a father of five, spoke with 7News on Wednesday about the ordeal.

“Before I knew it, I got hit, several times,” he said.

The victim, who asked not to be identified or show his face on camera, said he and his buddy were trying to enjoy a day at South Pointe Park on Saturday.

“We were just there watching, basically, the ships go by,” he said.

Now, the victim is nursing a black eye and several bruises.

A Miami Beach Police arrest report states the two men in their 50s were met by “20-40 juveniles on bicycles.”

“I passed out. They knocked me out,” said the victim.

The attack is a familiar story. 7News has reported on similar incidents in Miami Beach and Miami at least a half-dozen times over the last three years.

The incidents all involved young men riding bicycles ganging up and randomly attacking men.

“Someone will end up being killed by them,” a victim of a prior incident said during an interview.

The arrest report states, “Approximately 20 juveniles started punching him and kicking him.”

“They were just beating the heck out of me,” said the victim.

The victim said he is now having to wear makeup to work in order to conceal his black eye.

Police said they have since arrested a 13-year-old boy. He was charged with strong-arm robbery.

Investigators said the rest of the group pedaled away.

Last summer, a father was heading home from a Miami Marlins game with his young son when, he said, he was assaulted on the Venetian Causeway.

Back in August 2021, a restaurant manager suffered injuries to his nose and face on Ocean Drive.

“Three dudes hit me from behind,” said the victim in body camera video.

Most of the riders rode back into the street.

“One day, eventually, they’re gonna kill somebody. It’s going to happen; it’s just a matter of time,” said the victim in Saturday’s attack.

The victim said he and his friend were also robbed of their money and a hat.

If you have any information on this latest beating and robbery, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

