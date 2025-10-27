MIAMI (WSVN) - A man accused of opening fire on a birthday party celebration is facing a judge while one of the victims recalls what happened after leaving the hospital.

Thirty-eight-year-old Angelo Garcia faced a judge on Monday after he was arrested by Miami-Dade Sheriff’s Office deputies, who say he shot three people attending a 75th birthday party at his neighbor’s home near the 900 block of Southwest 12th Avenue, at around 1 a.m. on Oct. 24.

“Four counts of attempted second-degree murder,” said Judge Mindy S. Glazer.

7News spoke with one of the three people who were shot at that birthday party after he was released from the hospital.

“The worst time of my life,” the victim said.

The 53-year-old individual did not want to be identified but said he has no idea why Garcia would target them.

“No, nothing, no reason,” he said when asked if Garcia was mad at him or any of his family members.

The man described the injuries he suffered after being shot, saying the bullet struck him from behind.

“It was from the back to the front,” he said.

He told 7News Garcia had come to the home, asking about a car that was parked out in front of the home.

“He was acting weird,” the victim said.

He said after answering Garcia, he thought that was the end of the conversation.

“So we say ‘Bye bye, good night.’ We turn around, I was here, he starts shooting,” he said.

His 75-year-old mother and one of his friends were also struck by gunfire. Both of them remain in the hospital.

Garcia appeared in court after authorities arrested him outside a Comfort Suites hotel in Kendall.

“There’s probable cause for everything,” said Glazer. “The victims were walking away when he allegedly shot them.”

When the judge pointed out the victims had their backs turned when they were shot, Garcia responded, saying “they were making threats.”

Garcia is scheduled to have another court appearance on Tuesday.

Prosecutors want him to remain behind bars while he waits for a trial.

Copyright 2025 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.