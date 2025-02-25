MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - One of the victims in last week’s crash on the MacArthur Causeway has died, and the case is now being investigated as a vehicular homicide, according to 7News sources.

The crash, which occurred around 12:30 a.m. Friday on Interstate 395 near Miami Beach, initially led to the arrest of Nicholas Robinson on charges of driving under the influence with serious injury and reckless driving. With the victim’s death, authorities are expected to upgrade the charges.

Police said Robinson’s vehicle struck a black Jeep that was attempting to turn, leaving both vehicles severely damaged across the eastbound and westbound lanes. Two people were transported to Jackson Memorial Ryder Trauma Center, with one in critical condition.

The crash shut down the MacArthur Causeway between Fountain Street and Fifth Street for nearly five hours, causing significant traffic congestion that extended to Biscayne Boulevard.

Copyright 2024 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.