MIAMI (WSVN) - Police have identified the victim in a kidnapping in a Miami apartment that led to the arrest of a couple.

Investigators said Gerson Monfort was driving a woman home late last year when she convinced him to come upstairs, only to be ambushed by her and her husband.

Monfort was allegedly held against his will for several days before finally signing over his car title to his suspected kidnappers.

Those accused kidnappers were identified as 56-year-old Occius Dorsainvil and 52-year-old Marie Dorsainvil.

They have been charged with kidnapping, exhortation and attempted murder.

