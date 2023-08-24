MIAMI (WSVN) - The trial for a former Hialeah Police officer accused of kidnapping and beating a homeless man entered its fourth day.

On Thursday, the victim, Jose Ortega Gutierrez, continued to answer questions asked by the defense.

During his testimony, the defense questioned how much Gutierrez drank during December of 2022, and the effects alcohol would have had on his memory, judgment or if he would get into arguments.

The defense was heard asking Gutierrez if he had a problem remembering.

In December of 2022, Gutierrez was involved in at least 12 fights.

As he was being asked questions by the defense, Gutierrez was notably frustrated, just as he was when he took the stand on Wednesday.

“You got into 12 drunken fistfights?” an attorney said.

“You’re not going to confuse me because you want to go ahead and switch things,” a translator assisting Gutierrez said. “You want to confuse me and you’re not going to confuse me. Don’t ask me that question again.”

Right before noon, surveillance video of Gutierrez’s arrest was shown in court. Gutierrez identified the officers that arrested him.

Former Hialeah Police Officer Rafael Otano is accused of kidnapping and beating Gutierrez, along with former Officer Lorenzo Orfila in December 2022.

