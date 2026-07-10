MIAMI (WSVN) - A South Florida man who was convicted of a heinous crime learns his fate. A former transit worker who was convicted of kidnapping and raping a teenager twice was punished for the crime and sentenced on Friday.

The victim was 18 years old and pregnant when she was almost killed by 56-year-old Gregory Martin. On Friday, during the suspect’s sentencing hearing, the victim faced her attacker and had some powerful words for him.

“I don’t really understand why you did what you did, and I do not understand in your heart what makes you have a heart so dark,” said the victim. “You are sick, but I’m not saying that in a way to humiliate you or make you feel guilt; it’s because you are really sick from inside your heart and you need light.”

Martin was convicted in May, but his case dates back to July 2009.

Investigators said he spotted his victim at a bus stop, offered her a ride, then raped, tortured and almost killed her before dumping her behind an apartment complex.

“These heinous crimes were cold, calculated and premeditated. He is a conscienceless individual,” said the prosecutor.

DNA evidence linked the former transit worker to the crime.

During Friday’s sentencing, Martin decided not to make a statement before learning his fate.

“Your total sentence, sir, is going to be life plus 60 years consecutive, and the remaining sentence will run concurrent to counts one and two,” said the judge.

After learning the attacker received life in prison plus 60 years, the victim told him to use that time to find God.

“I forgive you deeply in me I do, and I was praying to God for you,” said the victim.

Martin’s DNA also tied him to a murder that happened years earlier. He is accused of raping and killing 13-year-old Cynteria Phillips in August of 2000.

That capital murder case is set for trial early 2027. A status hearing is set for August.

Copyright 2026 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.