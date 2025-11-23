HOMESTEAD, FLA. (WSVN) - Two people are in the hospital after a stabbing incident near a park in Homestead.

The incident took place in the 1500 block of Southeast 24th Court Saturday morning.

According to police, one of the individuals, Ivette Padilla, has been charged with armed burglary and attempted murder, and will be taken into custody once she is well enough to leave the hospital.

Police said that the victim in the stabbing is in stable condition.

