MIAMI (WSVN) - Vice President Kamala Harris is set to bring her “Fight for Our Freedoms” college tour to South Florida today, with Florida International University (FIU) as the next destination.

This sixth stop on her nationwide tour is set to provide a unique platform for students to voice their concerns and aspirations in the ongoing quest for freedom.

Harris’s visit to FIU promises to spark crucial conversations on pressing national challenges. As she takes the stage, students and the community eagerly await her insights into the relentless pursuit of cherished liberties.

This nationwide tour has captivated audiences of all ages and backgrounds, and Harris's presence at FIU provides a unique platform for students to voice their concerns and aspirations in the ongoing quest for freedom.

Harris’s commitment to engaging with the younger generation underscores their pivotal role in shaping America’s future. Her visit to South Florida signifies a momentous opportunity for FIU students and the region to actively participate in the dialogue on our nation’s fundamental principles.

In addition to the Vice President’s participation, U.S. Small Business Administrator Isabel Guzman will also address the event. The conversation will be moderated by Fat Joe and Anthony Ramos and live streamed on WhiteHouse.Gov/Live.

