MIAMI (WSVN) - Vice President Kamala Harris is set to visit Miami on Thursday as she brings her dynamic “Fight for Our Freedoms” College Tour to Florida International University, one of the nation’s largest Hispanic-Serving Institutions.

According to a press release, this would mark the sixth stop on her month-long college tour, which aims to mobilize thousands of young Americans in the ongoing battle for fundamental rights and freedoms.

In the tour, Vice President Harris will visit a diverse range of campuses, including Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs), community colleges, apprenticeship programs, state schools, and additional Hispanic-Serving Institutions.

At each stop, she focuses on pressing issues disproportionately affecting young people, covering topics from reproductive freedom and gun safety to climate action, voting rights, LGBTQ+ equality, mental health, and challenges posed by book bans.

Vice President Harris’s college tour embarked with visits to Hampton University, North Carolina A&T State University, Reading Area Community College, and IBEW Local 743, where she engaged with apprenticeship program members. On Tuesday, she will participate in a moderated discussion with students from four Atlanta-based HBCUs: Morehouse College, Spelman College, Clark Atlanta University, and Morris Brown College.

In 2022, Vice President Harris visited 14 college campuses and this year’s tour has already taken her to 14 more.

