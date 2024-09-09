SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A cheetah at Zoo Miami is on the mend.

Winston fractured his rear left leg back in July. Veterinarians inserted plates and put him in a cast.

This past week, that cast was removed, zoo officials said Friday.

The large feline is still favoring that leg a bit as he rebuilds the muscles, but officials said they’re excited that Winston will soon be out there running around in his exhibit soon.

