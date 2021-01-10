Veterinarian’s dog taken from Cutler Bay animal hospital

CUTLER BAY, FLA. (WSVN) - A South Florida veterinarian is asking for the public’s help after his dog was taken from his animal clinic on New Year’s Eve.

Dr. Johnny Guerrero said somebody grabbed Sushi, his 5-year-old Shih Tzu, from Quail Roost Animal Hospital in Cutler Bay, Dec. 31.

The veterinarian said he was walking the dog in a fenced area of the clinic, located along Southwest 86th Street, near 107th Avenue.

Guerrero said the facility was already closed for the holiday, and the fireworks were starting to pop, so he decided to leave Sushi there to prevent her from suffering any trauma from the firework celebration.

At first, Guerrero said, he thought the dog had escaped on her own, but then he reviewed surveillance video.

“The cameras across the street captured a family that came in, I believe a mom and a daughter,” he said. “They pulled into the driveway, picked up my dog, put it in their car and took off with it.”

Guerrero said one of his employees was there monitoring the animals on New Year’s Eve when the dog snatching happened.

“She came out and called me immediately. Her, two other employees and myself, we came on December 31st, from basically 6 o’clock to almost 10 o’clock at night, in the dark, looking for Sushi everywhere,” he said. “Obviously, we didn’t find her.”

Police believe a woman and her daughter took Guerrero’s pet and drove off in a black Infiniti SUV.

Guerrero has since distributed a flyer with Sushi’s picture in the hopes someone will come forward with information.

He also made a plea to those who took away his dog.

“If anybody knows them, or if they themselves are watching this, I’d appreciate it if they’d return Sushi back,” he said. “I’m not mad. I just wish that they would return her.”

If you have any information on Sushi’s whereabouts or anything that could help police, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for the $1,000 reward.

