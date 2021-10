MIAMI (WSVN) - It was decision day for a South Florida veterinarian convicted of sex crimes.

Prentiss Madden was sentenced Friday in Miami to over 21 years in prison.

In July, he pleaded guilty to several child pornography charges and to recording himself sexually abusing dogs.

Madden previously worked at Caring Hands Animal Hospital in Aventura.

