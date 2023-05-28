HOMESTEAD, FLA. (WSVN) - An alligator spotted swimming in a lake close to where children and pets play has drawn safety concerns from residents at an apartment complex in Homestead..

Speaking with 7News on Saturday, residents of the Colony Lakes Apartments residents said they’re alarmed and afraid.

Among those who said they spotted the large reptile is Jorge Alonso.

“Seeing how it came out and grabbed a duck, everybody is worried that it might do something worse,” he said.

“Very scary,” said another resident.

The residents said they spotted the gator swimming in the lake within their complex, located off East Mowry Drive.

Serra said she’s fearful it will attack young children and prey on their pets.

“Usually I would walk my dog around this area, but ever since there’s an alligator there, I would walk this way, like, I have to walk on that side” said resident Arletty Serra.

Saturday afternoon, 7News cameras captured the gator gliding in the water.

Residents said management has already sent two letters telling them they’ve already contacted wildlife and emergency officials, who said that unless the gator is out of the water, they’re hands are tied.

Those who live at Colony Lakes said they’re hoping for another solution.

“They do a pretty good job of running this place. They’ve tried everything they can; it’s pretty much out of their hands,” said Alonso. “It’s going to have to be a professional to come out and take care of the problem.”

As of Saturday night, residents said, the gator has not been aggressive toward people, and they’ve been keeping their distance from it.

