PEMBROKE PINES, FLA. (WSVN) - A venomous snake was captured in a Pembroke Pines neighborhood.

It was spotted slithering near a resident’s home, Tuesday.

Officers quickly caught the cottonmouth snake. They were unable to relocate the reptile, so it was killed by an officer.

Officials warn residents to be cautious during snake bite season, which runs through October.

Be extra careful when walking near tall grass and stay away from shaded areas.

