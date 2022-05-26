MIAMI (WSVN) - The Venetian Causeway has reopened to traffic in Miami after a downed power line led to eastbound lane closures.

According to City of Miami Police, a broken garbage truck was being towed when it got tangled on wires and brought down the line along the 500 block of Northeast 15th Street, knocking down a pole, Thursday afternoon.

Several wires and tree branches blocked the road.

Police temporarily closed the eastbound lanes on the causeway until the area was cleared.

