MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - The Venetian Causeway remained closed to vehicular traffic in both directions for a second day due to a wastewater main break in Miami Beach.

The rupture took place Thursday near Purdy Avenue. This is at least the second time in recent weeks that the line has broken.

Repairs are expected to take a few days.

The causeway remains open to pedestrians.

