MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - The Venetian Causeway is closed for repairs due to a wastewater main rupture that has also led officials to issue a swim advisory.

All lanes, both east and westbound, of the causeway were shut down Friday at Purdy Avenue.

Miami Beach officials said an underground wastewater main broke and created a hole in the roadway.

Public Works crews are still working to fix the hole. It remains unclear how long the repairs will take.

Out of an abundance of caution, city officials have issued a precautionary swim advisory for the waters adjacent to Maurice Gibb Park, including the Collins Canal, as well as the area south of the Venetian Causeway. The kayak launch at Maurice Gibb Park will be closed until further notice.

