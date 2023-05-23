MIAMI (WSVN) - A driver struck a cyclist, three cars on the road, and crashed into Braman Motors dealership, hitting three additional vehicles.

The Miami Police Department reported the incident, which occurred around 11 a.m. at the intersection of Biscayne Blvd. and 20th Street.

7Skyforce hovered over the scene, located at 2060 Biscayne Blvd in Miami, where visible damage to the building could be seen.

The cyclist was transported to a nearby hospital in critical condition.

