NORTHEAST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - There was danger on duty in Northeast Miami-Dade.

A police officer was conducting a traffic stop when another vehicle slammed into his cruiser, causing him to crash into another car, Monday morning.

It happened on Ives Dairy Road just off of Interstate 95.

The officer and one other driver were taken to Jackson Memorial Hospital, but are both are expected to be okay.

