Vehicle passenger dead after rear-end collision on Palmetto Expressway in Miami Gardens

MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - A passenger has died after a driver collided with another vehicle on the Palmetto Expressway in Miami Gardens.

Police say a black Honda and a white Toyota in a rear-end collision while traveling eastbound on State Road 26 near Northwest 57th Avenue, at around 2:30 a.m., Sunday.

The Toyota drove off the road and overturned, causing the rear seat passenger to be ejected.

According to officials, the passenger succumbed to his injuries on the scene.

The driver of the Toyota was transported to a nearby hospital with injuries that are not life-threatening.

The Honda driver suffered only minor injuries and remained on the scene of the crash.

