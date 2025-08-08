HOMESTEAD, FLA. (WSVN) - Fire crews have gotten a vehicle junkyard fire under control in Homestead.

Fourteen Miami-Dade Fire Rescue units responded to the scene of the blaze at 200 SW 12th Ave. on Friday afternoon.

7News cameras captured heavy black smoke at the junkyard.

Firefighters were able to contained the flames within minutes of their arrival.

No injuries have been reported.

It remains unclear how the fire started.

