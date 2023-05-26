DORAL, FLA. (WSVN) - A two-car crash near Doral ended up with one vehicle in a canal, sending the driver to the hospital, officials said.

Doral Police and Miami-Dade Fire Rescue units responded to the scene of the crash in the area of Northwest 92nd Avenue and 58th Street, Friday afternoon.

7Skyforce hovered over the scene as fire rescue crews surrounded the area.

The impact sent one of the vehicles involved over a guardrail and into the water.

The driver of the submerged vehicle managed to get out and head back up the embankment. Paramedics took things over from there.

According to MDFR, the patient was transported to an area hospital with minor injuries.

There were no other injuries.

The roadways in the area of 95th Avenue and 58th Street was closed as police investigated. They have since reopened to traffic.

Copyright 2023 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.