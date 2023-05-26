NEAR DORAL, FLA. (WSVN) -A two car crash near Doral ended up with one vehicle in a canal, sending one person to the hospital, officials said.

Doral Police and Miami-Dade Fire Rescue units have responded to the scene of the crash in the area of Northwest 92nd Avenue and 58th Street, Friday afternoon.

7Skyforce hovered over the scene as fire rescue crews surrounded the area.

First responders removed a driver who was in the submerged vehicle.

According to MDFR, one person has been transported to an area hospital.

The roadway in the area of 95th Avenue and 58th Street has been closed as police continue to investigate.

Miami-Dade Police are taking over this incident.

