HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - Authorities have determined that the vehicle fire that scorched an unoccupied marked Hollywood Police car overnight was an act of arson.

The vehicle fire happened just after midnight while the cruiser was parked outside of a home in the Hammocks off Southwest 139th Avenue and 47th Street.

“It’s going to be a Hollywood PD vehicle on fire,” was heard over the Broadcastify police scanner.

Video shared on social media page, Onlyindade, showed the fire illuminating the night sky and the car alarm sounding off as neighbors gathered around to watch the ordeal unfold.

Nearby residents said they knew something was wrong when they heard an explosion.

“We heard an explosion and we were like ‘What happened? Was it inside the house?’ and my fiancé, she looked through the window and she saw a car on fire and we got scarred because my sister-in-law normally parks at that spot,” said Haimlet Jaime.

Firefighters arrived at the scene and extinguished the fire by dousing the flames in foam.

A neighbor showed 7New’s Reporter Dannielle Garcia a video in which the car could be seen going up in flames and then someone running away with something in their hand. The person declined to share the video with 7News.

“We’re going to need a fire investigator,” radioed a first responder.

The incident sent shock waves through the community.

7News spoke to a woman in Spanish who said she was terrified when a neighbor came knocking on her door to wake her up. Meanwhile, a man said his daughter had a panic attack after seeing the roaring flames.

At this time, fire officials said they have not located the incendiary device and won’t name the person running away in the video as a suspect because the video doesn’t clearly depict the alleged ‘subject’ lighting the fire.

No injuries were reported and the fire was contained to the single vehicle.

The charred frame of the unit was towed away from the scene.

The Miami-Dade Fire Rescue Investigative Unit is leading the investigation.

