HIALEAH GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - Two vehicles were left damaged after one was completely engulfed by flames.

A truck somehow ignited in the area of 98th Street and Northwest 80th Avenue, Tuesday, at around 4 p.m.

The fire happened in a warehouse district, where a lot containers and exposed parcels could be seen.

The truck was carrying combustible and flammable liquids.

There were no reported injuries, and fire rescue crews were able to control the fire within minutes.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.

Copyright 2023 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.