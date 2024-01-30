MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - A vehicle fire on Florida’s Turnpike North in Miami-Dade County has led to the closure of the off-ramp to Exit 4X: South Turnpike.

7Skyforce hovered over the scene, just after 1:45 p.m., Tuesday, where a black SUV was seen charred in the roadway.

Emergency crews are on the scene, and firefighters were able to put the fire out quickly.

Motorists are advised to seek alternative routes.

It is unclear if anyone was hurt or what caused it.

