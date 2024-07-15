MIAMI (WSVN) - A car came to a smashing stop when a driver slammed their vehicle into a Popeyes on Northwest 55th Street and 7th Avenue in Miami on Sunday.

One witness, shared a video on social media showing the vehicle missing its bumper, after it smashed through the front door of the franchise.

The driver was seen walking away seemingly uninjured after the ordeal.

It’s unclear if she’ll face any charges.

