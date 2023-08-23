MIAMI (WSVN) - Emergency crews responded to an incident where a vehicle crashed into a Wingstop restaurant Wednesday afternoon.

just after 3:30 p.m., City of Miami Department of Fire-Rescue discovered a vehicle had plowed through the front doors of the restaurant, located at 651 NW 62 Street in Miami.

Firefighters made sure the restaurant was vacant, while paramedics assessed the driver, who required no medical attention.

The Miami Technical Rescue Team evaluated the building’s structural integrity and confirmed no damage had occurred. However, as a precaution, the City of Miami Building Department was notified to conduct their own assessment.

No other injuries were reported in the incident.

