SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - After occupants of a suspicious vehicle attempted to flee from police, the vehicle ended up crashing and rolled over.

The vehicle crashed into a white vehicle at the intersection of 143rd Street and 137th Avenue and then rolled over when attempting to turn at nearby railroad tracks, Wednesday morning.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue was at the scene and treated the driver of the other vehicle who sustained minor injuries.

According to police, they received a call of someone checking and stealing mail.

When police saw the vehicle that matched the description, they did not persue, but the vehicle fled from them, which caused the crash.

The suspects then continued to drive away from police and made a turn down the nearby railroad tracks. The vehicle overturned, landing upside down over a concrete wall.

Four occupants in vehicle then fled the scene of the crash.

Police were able to take two female occupants into custody while two male suspects ran on foot.

A perimeter was established and the two men were captured.

Since this matter involved mail, the U.S. Postal Police will take the lead on this investigation.

It is not known if anything was taken by the suspects.

Traffic has been backed up in the area.

Drivers are urged to take alternative routes until police leave the area.

