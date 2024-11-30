MIAMI (WSVN) - Multiple Miami-Dade Fire Rescue crews responded to reports of a fire at a cargo yard in PortMiami.

Emergency crews were seen dousing the vehicle fire, early Saturday morning.

Video posted online by Only in Dade showed smoke rising high in the air.

Residents said they heard a loud explosion, followed by the thick smoke and flames.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue units arrived to find a vehicle on fire inside a shipping container. Crews immediately went to work and subdued the blaze.

There were no reported injuries.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

