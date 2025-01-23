NORTH MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A van rolled over on Interstate 95 in North Miami-Dade after it was hit by a hit-and-run driver.

The crash happened along the northbound lanes near Miami Gardens Drive.

A 7News viewer captured the aftermath of the crash.

It remains unclear whether or not the driver was hurt.

Remember, if you see news happening and can do so safely, take a picture or shoot video and send it to: senditto7@wsvn.com.

Copyright 2024 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.