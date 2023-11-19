NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are searching for the person responsible for a shooting at a shopping plaza in Northwest Miami-Dade that sent the driver of a van to the hospital.

7News cameras captured the victim’s bullet-riddled white van and at least 22 shell casings in the parking lot of the Sedano’s Supermarket along Northwest 64th Avenue, near 186th Street, Saturday night.

“We have bullet casings everywhere in the parking lot,” said Miami-Dade Police Detective Andre Martin.

According to investigators, the subject opened fire in the victim as he drove his van into the parking lot of the Vistas Shopping Center, just before 9:30 a.m.

“Victim entered this shopping center while driving his van, when a shooter produced a firearm and shot into the victim’s vehicle,” said Martin.

First responders rushed the van driver to Jackson Memorial Hospital, where he is listed in critical but stable condition.

“The victim was airlifted to Ryder Trauma Center, where he is being treated for very serious wounds,” said Martin.

Detectives said the incident happened during a busy time at the shopping plaza.

“This shopping center on a Saturday morning, of course, had many, many customers in it. We are grateful and thankful that no one else was injured,” said Martin.

It remains unclear what led to the shooting and whether the subject and the man he shot know each other.

“The possible motive or relation between the victim and the shooter are unknown,” said Martin,

Now detectives are asking anyone who may have seen something to call it in.

“We’re requesting the assistance of the community in locating the person who would commit an act like this in a very crowded shopping center,” said Martin.

If you have any information on this shooting or the subject’s whereabouts, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

