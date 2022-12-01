MIAMI (WSVN) - A large police presence was seen in Miami after a crash ended in Miami.

The two-car crash happened at Northwest 27th just north of Flagler, Thursday morning.

The incident is now a police matter involving Miami-Dade Police as well as City of Miami Police.

According to police, their Crime Prevention Unit was looking for criminal activity in the area of 42 Ave. to 40 Ave. around Flagler.

Units then saw a white van that caught their attention because records check showed that the van was reported stolen.

Police then followed the van, and activated their emergency lights to initiate a traffic stop.

The vehicle failed to stop.

The female driver of the van then attempted to make a turn at a high speed going against traffic when she hit a white Sedan.

The Sedan was an Uber with a female passenger in the back.

The driver of the van crashed into the side of a building and needed to be extricated out of the vehicle, which took 10 minutes.

She was taken to the Ryder Trauma Center in critical condition.

7News cameras captured the two downed vehicles, a white Sedan and a white van.

According to MDPD, they learned that MPD were looking for ta vehicle that matched the description of the van. The female driver was also revealed to be involved in multiple burglaries.

Drug paraphernalia was found around the van.

The male driver of the Uber was in stable condition while the female passenger was transported in serious condition with multiple fractures.

Traffic alert: Due to police activity in the area, NW 27 Ave between W. Flagler St – NW 4 St is shutdown in the northbound & southbound directions. Seek alternate route.

Due to an ongoing investigation, Northwest 27th Avenue between west Flagler and Fourth Street has been shutdown in both directions.

Drivers are urged to take alternate routes.

