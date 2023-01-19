CORAL GABLES, FLA. (WSVN) - A driver was able to escape from their van after it became engulfed in flames in Coral Gables, leading to traffic backups along busy U.S. 1.

Coral Gables Police and Fire Rescue units responded to the scene of the blaze along the 800 block of South Dixie Highway, Thursday afternoon.

Crews were able to get the upperhand quickly and put out the fire.

No injuries were reported.

Officers diverted traffic in the area while crews worked the scene. The roadway has since reopened.

