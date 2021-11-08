NORTH MIAMI, FLA. (WSVN) - A van burst into flames along Interstate 95 in North Miami, leading to lane closures in the middle of rush hour.

7SkyForce HD hovered above the fully engulfed vehicle along the southbound lanes near the Northwest 125th Street exit, Monday afternoon.

Firefighters responded to the scene about 12 minutes after the blaze sparked and put out the flames.

The driver was able to get out safely. He was not hurt.

The van driver was wearing what appeared to be an Amazon uniform, but it’s unclear whether the van that caught fire is an Amazon van or whether he was driving home in his personal vehicle.

Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.