NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Rescue crews took one woman to the hospital after a van and a truck collided in Northwest Miami-Dade.

Miami-Dade Police and Fire Rescue units responded to the scene of the fiery wreck, just after 8:40 a.m., Thursday.

7SkyForce captured flames shooting from the white van involved, its front end completely smashed.

It occurred in front of O’Reilly Auto Parts, near Northwest 37th Street and 32nd Avenue.

A woman was pulled out of the van, carefully put on a stretcher and transported to Ryder Trauma Center. Her condition is unknown.

As a result of this incident, officers shut down 32nd Avenue between 36th and 37th streets while they investigated. It has since reopened to traffic.

Copyright 2023 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.