MIAMI INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT, FLA. (WSVN) - Valet parking at Miami International Airport has returned and just in time for the Labor Day weekend as the airport expects nearly 800,000 travelers between September 1 to 6.

The service was stopped after restrictions from the COVID-19 pandemic made it difficult to maneuver driver’s vehicles without fear of infection, but since restrictions have eased up, experts projected a 10% increase.

Travelers would be able to save time before their flight and avoid the hassle of parking before heading into the terminal.

Valet services are located at the departures level entrance to the Dolphin garage, directly across from door 2 of MIA’s Concourse D airline check-in area.

Parking will also reopen in MIA’s Flamingo garage directly across from door 20 of Concourse J on the departures level later in Spetember.

Attendants take a driver’s vehicle and park it in one of 225 dedicated spaces on the departures or arrivals level. Drivers would receive a parking receipt containing the date and time their car was parked. They will then present it once they return to the drop-off location.

Returning travelers can call or text message in advance to alert parking attendants that their flight has arrived so their vehicle can be ready for pick-up. The service is also available to MIA users who are picking up travelers.

Rates for this service are $18 for under three hours, $30 for the first three to 24 hours, and $30 each day after.

All vehicles parked in valet are limited to a maximum length of stay of 20 days. For more information about valet parking and other options, visit the MIA parking web page.

