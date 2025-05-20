SWEETWATER, FLA. (WSVN) - After months of protests and dreading the inevitable, residents of the Li’l Abner mobile home park were ordered to evacuate their homes at midnight.

Dozens of residents vowed not to leave without a fight on Monday, protesting against the demolition even amidst abandoned homes, some with shattered windows and open doors, others not even on their proper foundations.

Li’l Abner Mobile Home Park says they are tearing their community down in order to begin a new development project in its place, one that will include a school, health care facility, and workforce housing.

According to the owner, around 600 people have accepted a payout to move out.

However, although many residents have left their homes, some indicated they are not going anywhere.

Residents who have stayed to fight the order say they have been left to live in unsafe conditions since receiving an eviction notice in November, stating asbestos had been affecting the families left behind.

“I’m going to stay,” said Juan Rodriguez, a resident.

“Until when?”

“Until the end. Until a lawyer tells me to leave.”

A woman, who chose to not show her face, says she has been volunteering and helping the people in the community to organize. She remains steadfast in her mission to help, even as the deadline approaches.

“There is hazardous material in this debris,” she said. “I just don’t want to see injustice go on and corruption in our city.”

Vivian Hernandez, one of around 200 residents who have filed a class action lawsuit against the owners, as well as Miami-Dade County and the City of Sweetwater, says her lawyers tell the group the fight is not over.

Other residents, however, have expressed their concern for where they are going to live now that the deadline has come.

As of Tuesday morning, some homes have been torn down; however, there are other homes still being occupied by residents.

No word has yet been given on what actions the property owners will take.

