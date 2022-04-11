MIAMI (WSVN) - It’s demolition day in one part of South Florida as crews in Miami brought down an apartment building in Little Havana.

Officials said the vacant building was leveled Friday because it has attracted squatters, crime and decreased property values in the area.

“This is what we classically will call the broken windows theory, when we let small things kind of fester to a point that begin to impact the overall status of the neighborhood,” said Miami Police Chief Manny Morales. “What we’ve seen from 120 NW 7th Ave. is just that — for a long a period of time, this has been the epicenter of crime in the neighborhood.”

City commissioners said Miami needs to take immediate action on other abandoned buildings that have become eyesores in the community.

