SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A Utah man has been accused of taking part in a violent armed home invasion in Southwest Miami-Dade in which masked gunmen held a jeweler, his family and a toddler at gunpoint for hours while ransacking their home, according to authorities.

Jean Carlos Honores Vasquez, 31, is charged with armed occupied burglary with a battery, armed kidnapping, armed robbery and conspiracy, investigators said.

The charges stem from a March 13 home invasion at the southwest Miami-Dade residence of York Valdez, who owns York Jewelers.

Valdez, his wife, their 17-month-old daughter, and a family friend were forced into a bedroom and threatened with death as three armed intruders searched the house, the arrest warrant states.

The assailants allegedly stole about $75,000 in jewelry and clothing, including custom-made pieces, before fleeing.

One suspect, identified as Wilfredo Antuna, was later arrested wearing the victims’ property, investigators said.

Detectives used phone records, surveillance footage, and witness statements to link Honores Vasquez to the robbery.

He allegedly traveled from Miami International Airport to Utah after the incident, using his brother’s name to avoid detection, according to the warrant.

