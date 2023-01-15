SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A U.S. Postal Service truck overturned in a Southwest Miami-Dade neighborhood.

Miami-Dade Police and USPS Police units responded to the scene of the accident in the area of Southwest 162nd Avenue and 80th Street, at around 4 p.m., Saturday.

It remains unclear how the incident happened.

Cellphone video sent in by a 7News viewer captured the moment a tow truck uprighted the mail truck.

The mail inside the truck was transferred to another vehicle to be distributed at a later time.

No one was injured.

Remember, if you see news happening and can do so safely, take a picture or shoot video and send it to: senditto7@wsvn.com.

Copyright 2023 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.