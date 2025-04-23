SURFSIDE, FLA. (WSVN) - The U.S. Postal Service has temporarily suspended operations at the Surfside Branch effective Saturday, May 3, after the lease for its location wasn’t renewed.

Customers are being directed to the Normandy Station at 525 71st St. in Miami Beach for all postal services, including retail transactions, package mailing, and Post Office Box access.

Hours at the Normandy Station are Monday through Friday, 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Saturday, 9:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Post Office Box services from the Surfside Branch, located at 250 95th St., have also been relocated to Normandy Station. Customers may retrieve mail and packages with proper identification during regular business hours.

Street delivery in Surfside remains unaffected.

The Postal Service is actively searching for a new permanent location.

