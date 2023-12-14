WEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - The U.S. Postal Service (USPS) granted 7News an exclusive inside look at their West Miami-Dade plant, revealing the dedicated efforts of employees sorting through a surge of envelopes and packages. Officials emphasize potential problems, with a primary focus on package thefts during this busy holiday season.

Blanca Alvarez, a USPS inspector, warned against the most common problems to mitigate risks.

“Don’t leave your mailbox overnight,” she said. “If you’re not going to be available to pick up your mail, after it’s delivered or within a few days, then ask a trusted person to pick up the mail for you or ask the post office to hold the mail for you.”

As Christmas is just days away, the Postal Service provides crucial shipping dates:

USPS Ground Delivery: December 16

USPS Priority Delivery: December 18

USPS Express Delivery: December 20

FedEx Ground Delivery: December 15

FedEx Express Delivery: December 19

FedEx Overnight Delivery: December 21

UPS 3-Day Delivery: December 19

UPS 2nd Day Air: December 20

UPS Next Day Air: December 21

These dates ensure packages arrive on time, emphasizing the need for timely shipping to avoid delays.

