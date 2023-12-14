WEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - The U.S. Postal Service (USPS) granted 7News an exclusive inside look at their West Miami-Dade plant, revealing the dedicated efforts of employees sorting through a surge of envelopes and packages. Officials emphasize potential problems, with a primary focus on package thefts during this busy holiday season.
Blanca Alvarez, a USPS inspector, warned against the most common problems to mitigate risks.
“Don’t leave your mailbox overnight,” she said. “If you’re not going to be available to pick up your mail, after it’s delivered or within a few days, then ask a trusted person to pick up the mail for you or ask the post office to hold the mail for you.”
As Christmas is just days away, the Postal Service provides crucial shipping dates:
- USPS Ground Delivery: December 16
- USPS Priority Delivery: December 18
- USPS Express Delivery: December 20
- FedEx Ground Delivery: December 15
- FedEx Express Delivery: December 19
- FedEx Overnight Delivery: December 21
- UPS 3-Day Delivery: December 19
- UPS 2nd Day Air: December 20
- UPS Next Day Air: December 21
These dates ensure packages arrive on time, emphasizing the need for timely shipping to avoid delays.
